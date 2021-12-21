RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 128,341 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,341 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 121,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

