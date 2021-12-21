RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 2,948,499 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 9.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 2.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $284,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.