RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 391,783 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391,783 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $50,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. 2,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

