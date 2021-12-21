RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 49,533 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,533 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,381,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,581 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.04. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

