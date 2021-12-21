RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $234,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. 50,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

