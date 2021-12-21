Rivetz (RVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $242,705.94 and $18.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00200943 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.