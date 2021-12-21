RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $210.15

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.15 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.71). RM shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.71), with a volume of 5,600 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £171.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

