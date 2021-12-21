Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,733. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
