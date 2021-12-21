Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,733. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

