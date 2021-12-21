Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

