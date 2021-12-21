Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 16,667 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,265. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

