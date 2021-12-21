Robonomics.network 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.49 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00021455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $4.49 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,228,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,923 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robonomics.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robonomics.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robonomics.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.