Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 20,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,104,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.