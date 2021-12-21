Ronald O. Perelman Sells 87,000 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,799. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

