Rope Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00009806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $134,974.83 and approximately $834.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

