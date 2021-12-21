Router Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $380,305.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00006946 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $380,305.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

