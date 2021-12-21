RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Tops $124.68 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $124.68 million and approximately $34,610.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $49,085.56 or 0.99505718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.