Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.39 or 0.08148548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,451.95 or 0.99917527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

