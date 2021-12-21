Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $47,564.22 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $47,564.22 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

