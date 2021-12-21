Ryan Azus Sells 1,065 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.42. 4,241,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,076. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

