Ryo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $5,874.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $5,874.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.71 or 0.08220993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00316381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.71 or 0.00894299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00072419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00383505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00253064 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.