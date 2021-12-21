S.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $11,024.44 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $11,024.44 and approximately $566,093.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006680 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

