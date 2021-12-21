SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $2.85 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $491,479.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,261,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,821 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.