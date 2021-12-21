SafeBlast Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $168,516.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,614.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00894997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00255163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003759 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

