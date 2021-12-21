SafeCapital Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,392.71 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $17,392.71 and approximately $12.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029168 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.