SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0086

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $188,442.41 and approximately $361.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00028491 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,953,121 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

