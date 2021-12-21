salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $243.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

