salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $2,961,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,527 shares of company stock valued at $148,498,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

