Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.81

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $21.75. Saputo shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,303 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

