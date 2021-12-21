SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 3,000 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,584. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.34 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

