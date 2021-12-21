Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1,581.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

