Scanetchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,178.78 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $8,178.78 and approximately $72.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

