Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

