Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.