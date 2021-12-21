Scott Mcintyre Sells 490 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $254.40. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $261.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

