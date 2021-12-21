Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 2,453,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,349. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $875.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.25.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.