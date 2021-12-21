ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.33 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $64,132.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,798,152 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.