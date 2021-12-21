Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 56.6% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $157,379.46 and approximately $33.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00028107 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,827,295 coins and its circulating supply is 19,027,295 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

