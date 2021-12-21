SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.59 and last traded at $226.40. Approximately 248,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,408,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Get SEA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.