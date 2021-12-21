Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

SHIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.