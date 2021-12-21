Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,271,185 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

