Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,000. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.03% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

