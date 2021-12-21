Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Security Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.