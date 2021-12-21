Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

