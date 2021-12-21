Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. 331,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,129. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.