Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

