SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $229,581.30 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of S traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,106. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

