Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 43.7% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

