Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Up 7.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.92. 17,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,728,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.