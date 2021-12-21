ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $108.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.46 million to $108.47 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $416.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $440.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.