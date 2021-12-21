Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Cap of $326,262.08

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $326,262.08 and $22,905.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

